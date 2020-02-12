Dear Editor:
With the 2020 election quickly approaching, one topic has crossed my mind lately, public education. Specifically, the lack of social studies courses offered in it.
This is nothing against social studies teachers, rather against the schooling system.
Schooling was originally instituted to educate voters in order to make educated decisions when voting. With the lack of social studies classes now offered, this is becoming more and more impossible to achieve. Social studies teachers can no longer find the time to teach all the way through American history. This is a problem. In my public education, I was taught nothing about the period 1820-1840. Many impactful things happened during this period for the United States and have lasting effects.
Students are being deprived of an education needed to actively participate in the democracy our government is based upon. I believe this is partially due to the fact that students are now required to take a considerable number of standardized tests. Social studies is not an area commonly covered on these tests, so in order for school corporations to keep funding up, they cut social studies programs and institute more classes on the subjects presented by the tests.
If children and young adults are not taught about history, how will they prevent repeating the mistakes previously made? In resolution to this issue I propose rather than forcing another English or math class upon our students, why not give them the option to take a social studies class?
Sydney Dieterlen
Dillsboro
