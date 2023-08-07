New organization touts inclusion
Dear Editor:
The Decatur County Pride Alliance, a new organization for the LGBTQ2S+ people local to Decatur County, Indiana, has been granted non-profit status from the IRS.
Our mission is to create a safe place for everyone to be their authentic selves in our local community. And to unite all aspects of our community by hosting events, becoming active in the community and to become a voice and a beacon for those who feel they have no voice.
We want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen.
To our anonymous donor, who donated money in the names of Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh and Rep. Greg Pence.
To our executive board, for their constant hard work and dedication in the face of great personal sacrifice.
And to our members, thank you. You have no idea the impact you will have on our community now and in the future.
Tammi Bailey, Treasurer, Decatur County PRIDE Alliance
