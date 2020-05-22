Dear Editor:
I never thought I would see the day when I used quotes from Howard Stern, but when I saw the contents of his quotes I, for the most part, agreed with much he said.
As best I can tell, I believe he made those comments on his SiriusXM radio show on May 12, 2020.
Much to my surprise, I got some of this from a Fox News article authored by Louis Casiano. The following are some of Stern’s comments.
“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most.” “The people voting for trump for the most part, he wouldn’t even let them in an {expletive} hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”
“He and President Trump are both showmen who love a good time, and they both hate Trump supporters.”
“I don’t hate Donald, I hate you (speaking to the audience) for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”
The crowd has assembled at Trump’s rally. The air is filled with excitement. There are the placards praising Trump and hating the Democrats and the free press. Then at last the ultimate huckster strides toward the microphone to deliver his snake oil. The crowd goes wild and for some time the huckster bathes in the adulation.
He tells of all of his accomplishments and wonderful things he has done for the country. He goes into his adolescent, immature mode and starts calling his perceived enemies names such as “Sleepy Joe.” He knows that if he mentions Hillary the crowd will most likely go into a chant, “Lock her up! Lock her up!"
He rambles on and on until he disappears into the night. In his mind, he has accomplished much.
The crowd that I described above is the same crowd that Howard Stern had in mind when he said, “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most.” You see, Mr. Trump suffers from a detachment of reality and morality.
For those in the crowd, he is using you, he would never stoop to an act of degradation by embracing those in the working class; those people that love him.
Until January 20, 2021 (Inauguration Day) we must somehow tolerate the intolerable. Let’s hope that on that date Joe Biden will be sworn in as our next president. If that is the case, I doubt that Mr. Trump will be in attendance.
John Vanderbur
Greensburg
