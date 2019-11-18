Dear Editor:
My name is Sophia Davies and I am a third-year student at Duquesne University.
I read the article entitled, "Leising plans to file two education bills" printed [in the Local section of your website], and I have some thoughts on Leising's position.
Firstly, the article states that only 37% of students grades 3 to 8 passed their state standardized test. This statistic is shocking, and it indicates the existence of a major institutional problem. Therefore, I do not believe that Senator Leising's bills are appropriate to address the issue.
According to the article, the first bill which Leising proposes would "hold schools across Indiana harmless in light of their ILEARN results." Her reasoning for this is that bad test results would negatively affect teachers' salaries and the reputation of the schools.
I posit that this is exactly what should be allowed to happen.
Analogously, if a hospital only receives a 37% score on a safety examination, proposing legislation to protect the positions of the doctors and nurses only invites more harm to the community.
In any career, employees are incentivized to do good work by the possible raising or lowering of their paychecks. To treat a teacher's position any differently removes that incentive to do a better job. Therefore, I disagree with Senator Leising's proposed solution.
Yours,
Sophia Davies
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.