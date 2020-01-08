Dear Editor:
I am writing to thank Decatur County residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world.
The generosity of Decatur County and the Southeast Indiana Area Team enabled us to well exceed our goal by collecting 12,447 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. This project of the international Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, includes the U.S., Germany, Australia, Canada, U.K., and other sending countries. Collections this year resulted in shoebox gifts for millions of children around the world.
Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—Decatur County volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though local drop-off locations are closed until Nov. 16 – 23, 2020, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a personalized shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Participants can also challenge others to pack boxes online with them or use a shoebox gift card to share the opportunity with friends and family. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling Lisa Hoog (Area Coordinator) at 812-212-6979.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project—many do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten. Remember, it is never too early to starting packing shoeboxes for 2020!
Sincerely,
Jan Kratochvil
Media Support Team Member
Operation Christmas Child
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
