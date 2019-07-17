Dear Editor:
Tri Kappa would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made the 100th 4th of July Parade a wonderful celebration.
Thank you to Bentley and family for being such a great leader of our parade.
Thank you to Don Meyer Ford for the car our grand marshal rode in.
Thank you again to Porter’s Funeral home for the fun patriotic handouts.
Gilliland-Howe, thanks for letting everyone take over the parking lot and for the cool Bomb Pops.
Rural King, thank you for the water donation to hydrate our participants!
Thank you to the Greensburg Police Department for keeping us safe. It was great to see the Fire Department and EMS as well.
A big thank you to everyone who participated this year. We were so happy to see so many children join in the fun this year. Let’s keep it going next summer.
Thank you again,
Tri Kappa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.