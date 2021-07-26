Parks Dept. offers thanks
Dear Editor:
The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped make the 2021 Fourth of July fireworks display possible.
Special thanks to the following donors for their financial support: Visit Greensburg; Decatur County Memorial Hospital; Decatur County Community Foundation; Standard Fertilizer; Valeo employees Jeans/Shirt Day; The Napoleon State Bank; Davis & Daughters; B&B Tooling; Levenstein’s Abbey Carpet; Best Way Disposal; William Blasdel; First Federal Savings & Loan; Greensburg Tool & Supply; Greensburg Optimist Club; Kova Fertilizer; Parkside Lanes; Decatur County REMC; Rolfes; Garvey, Walker & Robbins; Stradley Hagerty LLC; John and Sandi Westhafer; WTRE; Andy Kendall-State Farm Insurance; Scheidler Brothers; and Drs. Weigel, Lohmueller & Weigel.
We would also like to thank the following for their help the night of the display: Dave and Karen Smith; Mayor Joshua Marsh, Rylan Kraushar; Decatur County EMS; Greensburg Fire Department; Decatur County Sheriff’s Department; Bryan Walterman; and WTRE.
Finally, we would like to thank the Decatur County Fair Board and the Decatur County Extension Office for allowing us to use the fairgrounds each year.
The continued support of the community is greatly appreciated.
Robert W. Barker Superintendent
