Passing on our thanks from Tri Kappa
Dear Editor:
Thank you to everyone who came out to watch and participate in Greensburg’s 4th of July parade!
Thank you to Porter-Oliger Funeral Home, Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home, our community health care workers, Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, and the City of Greensburg.
Also, thank you to all the behind the scenes folks.
Tri Kappa sisters
Decatur County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.