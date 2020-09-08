Dear Editor:
You hear about EMTs, the police, nurses and doctors and health care heroes, but you don't hear about the normal, everyday people who are heroes during this COVID-19 crisis. I am writing to you about a wonderful young lady.
Her name is Melissa Dickman and she lives in Greensburg, Indiana. I hope you will print this letter about her.
This young lady comes to our senior apartments here in Milan every month to pass out food from the food pantry truck to us seniors. She gathers the food, separates it into food baskets, and brings it to our doors to give to us. She does this every month, rain or shine.
She drives from Greensburg every month to make sure us seniors get the food provided for us, and she does this while never complaining!
Her dad, Phil McKitrick, brought her up to be kind and nice and to help others.
We call this young lady our angel and hero! (Her real name is Melissa, but we all call her Missy.)
Please, Mr. Editor, print this letter about our angel and hero, and give the love and kindness she shows us every month back to her.
Missy, we all love and admire you for being the kindest and sweetest young lady that God has ever put on this earth. Thank you! God bless you and your wonderful family. I hope you have a wonderful life.
James W. "Jim" Moore
Milan, Indiana
PS: Thank you, and God bless you too, Mr. Editor.
(Thanks for sharing your positive message with the Daily News. May God bless you too, Mr. Moore. - Editor Kevin Green)
