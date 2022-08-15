Dear Editor:
What to do about pollution?
The best way to reduce air pollution is to fight it at its source.
China is the biggest producer of air pollution in the world.
So, we (the world) should end all trade with China until it cleans all its spewing of pollution.
The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. This is the “straight line” solution to reduce air pollution in the world.
Woodrow Wilcox
Dyer, Indiana
