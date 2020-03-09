Dear Editor:
At the end of the 3 hour meeting on the landfill expansion, this issue was once again tabled. Mark your calendars for the next meeting, where the landfill is to come back with a smaller scale. That meeting will take place Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at the Decatur County Courthouse.
There is an aquifer in the area beneath parts of the landfill and a DNR graph states the wells of the City of Greensburg come from that aquifer. The City also provides water to Rural Water. They will tell you we are so protected by the precautions they are taking, however I provided information from the Center for Health & Environmental Justice which disputes this. Even the information on the aquifer itself states that the aquifer is made up of complex fracturing systems, and once a contaminant has been introduced into a bedrock aquifer system, it will be difficult to track and remediate.
PFAS is a chemical byproduct that comes from clothing, furniture, and various other consumer products. PFAS is not required currently to be tested for. PFAS is considered a forever chemical because it does not naturally degrade. The state of Indiana currently has Senate Bill No. 414 proposed that would limit the amount of PFAS in public drinking water. This Senate Bill also states that PFAS has been linked to testicular and kidney cancer, liver damage and developmental problems in children.
Knowing that clothing, furniture , and other consumer products contain PFAS, a forever chemical, and are put into our landfill daily....and the leachate from the previous, current and proposed landfill is pumped into the City of Greensburg and spread on our land, where rain water washes it into our streams and the liquids are released into gas creek, we need to close this landfill and become a transfer station. Many other counties are just that...transfer stations. With 75% of what is going into our landfill coming from outside of the county we need to stop this.
A website of U.S. News on Healthiest Communities Rankings, where you can find your "preferred" Community, lists our unsafe drinking water rate at 8.6% while the State of Indiana is listed at 2.2% and the U.S average at 5.3 %.
As a community we need to let our elected officials and board members know this is not acceptable. We need to demand that our water sources be protected. Share this information and plan to attend the next public meeting on this issue.
Jean Johannigman
Greensburg
