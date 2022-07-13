Dear Editor:
When I watch a movie about the hardships our ancestors faced, I cannot help but notice that they did it out of love and respect to the flag.
America’s flag waved back and forth as the world around it was torn apart.
Military movies always have the American flag as their purpose or as a motivator throughout the movie.
When I look at the flag, I not only see a flag that is red, and white striped with 50 white stars. I also see the faces of those who lose their lives protecting this country so that we, as Americans, can have what we have today.
My dad served in the U.S. Navy, my maternal grandfather served in the U.S. Air Force, and many more of my ancestors have given a portion of their lives to protect us. Movies do not do it justice as to what men and women saw and went through.
I thank them each and every time the National Anthem is playing or I see an American flag waving in the wind. I thank them because they fought for those who cannot and for our freedom.
I am proud to be an American.
Erica Evans
Greensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.