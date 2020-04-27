Public media is at its best during a crisis
Dear Editor:
In the wake of a new pandemic, WFIU, WTIU, and all other public media stations across the country have stepped up our efforts to help our local communities face the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the major initiatives WFIU and WTIU has undertaken is to rapidly expand our local news coverage to keep our audiences informed about COVID-19. We created a custom coronavirus resource website and a new daily e-newsletter with the latest updates.
As schools have closed across Indiana, we are drawing upon public television’s success in educational programming to assist students, families, teachers, administrators, and school systems during the coronavirus outbreak. Indiana’s eight public television stations, including WTIU, have partnered with the Indiana Department of Education to offer at-home learning experiences for students in grades K-12 that align with Indiana curriculum standards.
We are doing all of this while working remotely and with unbudgeted resources. Despite the challenges facing us, we are committed to fulfilling our mission to serve our communities in this unprecedented time. All of this work is what America’s public media stations do every day.
John Bailey, WFIU Station Operations Director
Brent Molnar ,WTIU Station Operations Director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.