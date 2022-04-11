Dear Editor:
With all of the candidate signs popping up, the primary election is just around the corner, May 3rd to be exact.
As a member of the farming community, I want to elect someone who has our interests in mind and can represent us well in Indianapolis. To me, I look no further than the second name listed on the ballot, Cory Criswell.
He is the exact definition of what a state representative should be… relatable to the voters and be our voice. He works hard in various roles to provide for his wife and children yet is still willing to be involved in the community. He will be a great representative of our community and its people, at the state. I applaud him for his willingness to step out and run. From what I am seeing thus far, he certainly seems to be the right fit at the right time… maybe that explains why there’s a sea of Criswell signs when driving around in Rush and Henry Counties.
When talking with fellow farmers, they seem to agree. They want a common-sense conservative to represent them who will be approachable and available. The Henry County Farm Bureau even came out recently and endorsed him. So I’d look to the Henry County endorsement as a good indicator.
Let’s elect Cory Criswell for our next District 54 State Representative.
Virgil R. Bremer
Arlington, IN
