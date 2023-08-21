Reader is concerned about leachate
Dear Editor:
I would just like to clarify something concerning PFAS, the “forever chemicals.”
When the city tested their water for PFAS and said the readings were virtually undetectable, that is not the greatest concern. The concern lies with the leachate being pumped into the Sewer Department from the current and closed landfills and processed (which does not remove PFAS) and then being put in area creek beds and on local farm ground – which has been done for years on many local farms.
This can end up in the water, but it also will affect the soil and what is grown in it – which also affects the food supply.
I would like to hear the statistics on testing the leachate coming from the landfill before they are releasing it.
If anyone wants to know how many farms have had this applied to their soil in our county I suggest you contact IDEM and request it. I did. It is many.
Jean Johannigman, Decatur County
