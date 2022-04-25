Dear Editor:
It was rather dismaying to read the recent Daily News story in which Sen. Mike Braun claimed the U.S. was doing too little, too late for the Ukrainians.
A check of the facts shows that U.S. officials, President Biden and other Western leaders were warning weeks in advance of Putin's plans to invade Ukraine, even before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself acknowledged those warnings.
And why did Braun join 30 other GOP senators on March 10 in voting AGAINST a $13.6 billion military and humanitarian aid package to Ukraine?
News media shouldn't allow politicians to make unchallenged, baseless claims.
Richard Wronski
Long Beach, IN
