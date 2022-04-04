Dear Editor:
John Peters, by Masons of Indiana, received the distinguished “50 Years a Past Master Award.” He was recognized as a Past Master in good standing of the Masonic Fraternity for a period of 50 years or more. The New Point Masonic Lodge’s Don Schilling presented this award to John Peters on March 3, 2022.
In November 1950, John was home on furlough from Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado. With one week before he was to ship out for Korea, John joined the Masons. The Lodge made an exemption; John was to complete all the required work in that week.
He spent Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights of that week completing the work to become a Mason. There was a reservation to this; he was required to learn and complete all work upon his return from Korea. Given no time limit, John spent the next 20 years completing the required tasks. This award is all about the completion, he was made Master Mason. John Peters was Master of the New Point Masonic Lodge.
John would like to thank The Masonic Lodge for how wonderful it has been to him throughout the years. He also appreciates how wonderful so many people have been to he and his wife, Nola. He specifically appreciates our Good Lord, Sandcreek Baptist Church, Morning Breeze and his four children (one or more stopping by daily to check on he and Nola’s needs and health,) and their spouses along with his extended family.
John and Nola are thankful for the milestones they have reached together. 2022 holds some major milestones worth noting: November 2nd will be their 70th anniversary, November 3rd will be John’s 95th birthday and December 3rd will be Nola’s 92nd birthday.
It has been a good ride. John and Nola thank all the people who have ridden along with them and extend their love.
Deb Peters Lawson
Oltha, Kansas
