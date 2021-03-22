Dear Editor:
I read with great interest an article on the Daily News Opinion page that was totally on target. Kudos to the author. I want to encourage everyone to look up this article and take the time to read it. It was printed on 3/18/21 and titled: "Dropping the environmental ball." This article spoke of how there were several bills at the state level with the environmental committee that because of COVID were apparently deemed not critically important. All of these impacted the health of people in our state. One was limiting the amount of "forever chemical" toxins in drinking water.
I want to add that our local county officials and their board members are also negligent concerning some of the same said issues mentioned in this article. More specifically, the Decatur County Commissioners, the Decatur County BZA, and the Decatur County Plan Commission were all provided with information on the "forever chemicals" concerning the then proposed expansion of the landfill.
Of course, they (most especially the BZA) took their time in trying to look all concerned for the people who were protesting this expansion of the landfill, but in the end the impact on the health of this community was totally ignored. The BZA vote passed this landfill expansion 3 votes to 2. That again gave them the opportunity to make the vote appear as if some were "concerned" about this issue. I might add that what I consider the deciding vote was made by someone who stated in one of the meetings that they served on the recycling board. Note that the recycling board receives money from the landfill.
With our county being one of the highest in the state on cancer deaths and auto immune health issues when are we going to start to take measures to clean up our own backyard?
Please forget political party and keep the health of our community in mind when you go to vote.
Jean Johannigman
Greensburg
