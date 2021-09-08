Dear Editor:
This is in response to the recent editorial:” It’s time to take action against systemic racism.”
The article cites apparent “disparities between Indiana’s white majority and black minority” in the areas of law enforcement, education, employment and income. It recognizes the creation of yet another government position (Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer) to be funded by Hoosier taxpayers.
A few questions/comments:
Is it at all possible there were more arrests because there were more crimes committed? If laws are not applied equally regardless of race, that needs to be addressed; but it doesn’t mean we need new laws.
Schools in Indiana are not segregated. All share the same teachers, are required to attend classes, take required courses, and pass required exams to graduate. We all have parents to provide guidance and ensure we do our homework. College entrance exams apply equally to all.
The promise of America is for equal opportunities but cannot guarantee equal outcomes since we all have different abilities, work ethics, etc. There are laws against discrimination in education, employment, housing, etc. and they need to be enforced.
“Systemic racism” is a theory that implies the systems are designed, utilized and perpetuated to take advantage of the black community. Critical Race Theory proclaims that if I’m not a person of color then I must be a racist. I, for one, am sick and tired of being labeled a racist by people who don’t know me or anything about me. Calling me a racist based on the color of my skin is racist.
Mike Chapman
Greensburg
