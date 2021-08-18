Dear Editor,
The most recent report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change bolstered the case for federal investment in cultured-meat research. For those who don't know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. It requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions that raising livestock does.
The IPCC report highlighted the need to slash methane pollution, which is a major cause of global warming. Methane pollution comes from animal agriculture, as well as oil and gas drilling. Widespread adoption of cultured meat would help address this problem.
The private sector has made important advances in the field of cellular agriculture. Unfortunately, private research generally isn't shared, which stunts growth of the industry as a whole. Environmentally-conscious legislators should support funding for cultured-meat development.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, CT
