Dear Editor:
A Fox commentator opined, “Hutchinson is a snooze.” A New York Times commentator offered, “He didn’t embarrass himself.” Phil Boas of the Arizona Republic wrote, “Asa Hutchinson, no chance.” (“Vivek Ramaswamy was the talk of the Republican debate,” 8-24-23, azcentral.com)
Frankly, I don’t think attention to detail, mature engagement, lack of pyrotechnics, moderate viewpoints, and data-driven claims (14% fewer state employees in his eight years) makes the former governor of Arkansas a loser or a snooze.
For patriotic, balanced, life-long Republicans who tuned into the debate looking for a voice of reason in the party, Hutchinson may have fit the bill better than others. He is more stately than Vivek “Show me the camera” Ramaswamy, Ron “Rocky Balboa” DeSantis, Mike “I can quote scripture from memory” Pence, or Nikki “Women do it better” Haley.
As the candidate said, he got things done in Arkansas. In any kind of world other than today’s post-apocalyptic America, he has positive qualifications for the office he is seeking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.