Dear Editor:
I wrote this letter to our Senator Todd Young and I thought your readers might like to see it.
According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation to provide accurate information, in 2019 there were more than 15,400 deaths by guns, not including suicides, and there were 417 mass shootings with four or more victims.
In 2020, there were over 19,400 deaths and 610 mass shootings.
So far this year, there has been over 9,500 deaths and 298 mass shootings.
The weapon of choice among mass shooters is the AR-15 because of its mega round magazines. They can kill a lot of people very rapidly.
Gun sales and violence are on the increase. It seems that when people get angry they just start shooting. In some states, it's easier to buy a gun than it is to vote.
My question is, What are you (Senator Young) going to do to protect us from these gun nuts?
Don't tell me you will keep my thoughts in mind should any legislation be introduced for a vote. I would like to know how you feel on this subject.
Harold Wilson
Corydon, Ind.
