Dear editor:
It is time to give our schools back to our community. It is time for Gary’s parents and families to have a voice again in our children’s education.
State Rep. Tim Brown’s new bill, House Bill 1187, would make permanent the state takeover of Gary schools—even after the Gary Community School Corp. reaches financial solvency. This bill would create a permanent state-appointed board and a permanent emergency manager to run Gary’s schools—instead of an elected school board—with virtually unlimited power over our schools and no way for parents and residents to hold them accountable.
It also attempts to take away Gary teachers' rights to come together and advocate for schools and students, leaving them vulnerable to discipline for speaking out - something we think violates state law. If educators are silenced by union busting, and our community is silenced by creating a permanent state-appointed school board, we will have no one to fight for the schools Gary students deserve.
We must have a school board that reflects our community. Our schools belong to us. State lawmakers should vote NO on HB 1187. They should remember that we live in a democracy and give our schools back to our community.
Sincerely,
Jeff McDaniel
Rush County
