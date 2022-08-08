Dear Editor:
I want to be proud of my home state, but right now, I can't be.
At 3:45 p.m. on August 5, the Indiana House of Representatives voted to pass SB 1, telling people who can get pregnant that they do not have control over their own bodies.
Now, the bill will go back to the Senate and is expected to reach Governor Holcomb’s desk as soon as next week. This move sends a loud and clear message to all Hoosiers who can get pregnant: “We know better than you do.”
I was born and raised in Indiana. I have spent 18 years here, and I am heartbroken to see Indiana take yet another step backward in protecting our civil liberties.
Before SB 1, it was HB 1041 (the trans sports ban), and before that, it was RFRA (Religious Freedom Restoration Act).
Seeing Indiana tell people who can get pregnant that they have no choice, that they must be forced to remain pregnant, saddens me so much as a member of Gen Z.
This extreme government overreach in Hoosiers’ personal lives is too much, and it is clear that the Republican supermajorities will not stop here.
Indiana is the only home I’ve ever known, and I want to be proud of the fact that I am a Hoosier – but in this moment, I simply cannot be.
Reece Axel-Adams
Anderson, Indiana
