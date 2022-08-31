Dear Editor:
The following is a statement from the Rushville Public Library Board:
Thank you for sharing your concerns with us. We really do appreciate hearing from you and take your comments and questions seriously. We too, love that the library is downtown. It is close to many of our patrons, and we know that moving uptown will change some of our relationships with them.
For many years the library board has been trying to give our town the best library service it can. One of the hurdles is the historic building itself. It is beautiful. But it does come with challenges. Moving to a new location would give us the opportunity to focus on programming, serve a larger part of our community and make the entire building accessible to all. The new facility would have more room and allow a larger number to attend activities that we offer.
We are pleased to be working with the City of Rushville and the Rush County Community Foundation as part of the REC center project. We believe the time is right for the Rushville Public Library to make this move and that it will be a positive step forward for our current and future patrons.
The library board has decided to recommend this move in large part due to the building limitations. This recommendation was not made hastily or without numerous heavy-hearted discussions.
The Rushville Public library is a public service. We serve our community with passion for reading, history, and with the pride of being members.
Nicole Kirchoff
Rushville
(Editor's note: To clarify, this message follows recent social media posts expressing concern about the library moving from its current location at Third and Morgan streets to the former Walmart building on the north side of town. Such a move would be in conjunction with other agencies and organizations such as Rush County Community Assistance (the food pantry). Much of the funding for conversion of the former Walmart site is already in place. A timeline for completion of that project has not been definitively established.)
