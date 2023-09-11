Dear Editor:
As the sun rises on this September morning, our hearts are heavy with the weight of memory. It has been over two decades since the fateful day when the world watched in horror as the United States of America faced one of its darkest hours. The attacks on September 11, 2001, remain etched in our collective consciousness as a reminder of the fragility of life, the resilience of the American spirit, and the importance of a strong and united USA to the world.
On that clear Tuesday morning, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks shook the very foundations of our nation. The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Flight 93 in Pennsylvania all became symbols of a new kind of warfare, one that aimed at the heart of our democracy, our freedom, and our way of life.
We must remember these events, not to perpetuate the pain and sorrow, but to honor the lives lost and the heroism displayed by countless individuals. The first responders who rushed into the burning buildings, the brave passengers on Flight 93 who thwarted further destruction, and the ordinary citizens who showed extraordinary courage—all are part of the tapestry of American resilience.
But why do we need to remember? It is because in the memory of these events lies the strength of our nation. By remembering, we pay homage to those who perished, ensuring that their sacrifices were not in vain. We also remember the unity that arose in the aftermath of 9/11, as Americans from all walks of life came together to support one another and rebuild. It is a testament to the indomitable American spirit, one that refuses to be defeated by adversity.
Furthermore, a strong and united USA is vital to the world. The United States has long been a beacon of freedom and democracy, a symbol of hope for those living under oppression and tyranny. In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the world watched as America stood firm, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, the principles of liberty and justice would not waver.
A united USA serves as a stabilizing force on the global stage. It promotes peace and cooperation among nations, fosters economic prosperity, and defends the values of democracy and human rights. The world looks to America as a leader, and a divided America weakens our ability to fulfill that role effectively.
As we remember the events of 9/11, let us also reflect on the importance of unity in our nation. Our differences should not divide us but rather strengthen us. It is in our diversity that we find our greatest strength—the ability to adapt, to innovate, and to overcome any challenge that comes our way.
As we take a moment of reverence, let us remember that the attacks on America on September 11, 2001, were a dark chapter in our history, but they also illuminated the resilience and unity that define the American spirit. We must remember to honor the past, and in doing so, we reaffirm the importance of a strong and united USA to the world—a beacon of hope and a force for good. Together, we stand, for as history has shown, united we are unstoppable, and our light will continue to shine brightly for generations to come.
David A. Carver
Greenfield, Ind.
