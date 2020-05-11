Dear Editor:
In John Krull’s column in Thursday’s Greensburg Daily News, which discussed the gradual disappearance of print newspapers, I particularly noted the following two paragraphs:
“Many studies now show that the decline of newspapers has produced a corresponding decline in civic participation and basic understanding of our communities, state and country. We simply know less about the world around us than we did when newspapers were a thriving concern.
“Worse, these studies show that , even as we know and understand less, we have become more strident and rigid regarding our beliefs and affiliations. In other words, as newspapers die, we have become more and more confident
in our ignorance.”
There is a world of truth in those few words and I strongly commend Krull for writing them.
Stay safe.
Norm Voiles
Rural Rushville
