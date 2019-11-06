Road construction growing pains
Dear Editor:
Indiana is the Crossroads of America. In 2019, we ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s “Top States for Business,” but to ensure we remain a national economic competitor, we must improve how we plan and execute infrastructure repairs.
In recent weeks, my office has received concerns from dozens of constituents frustrated by the planning, communication and execution of construction projects in Senate District 42.
To begin addressing these concerns, Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) and I met with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) last week. In our meeting, I asked them for an explanation regarding all of the rest stop and exit closures in our community. I also questioned the number of traffic barrels placed along stretches of highways where there is no construction.
With rest stops and exits closed, roadways in our part of the state have become very difficult to navigate. Such decisions by INDOT have created delays with stretches of highway overwhelmed with hazards.
I empathize with your frustrations and will continue to work with INDOT to address your concerns. I encourage constituents that have been and/or are currently frustrated with INDOT to contact them by phone at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848) or by completing an online form at INDOT4U.com – doing so will provide the agency with a deeper understanding of what our district is up against.
I know construction is often frustrating to navigate, but I encourage local residents to remain patient with construction efforts and to be attentive when traveling through this area. With inclement weather approaching, construction efforts are expected to slow.
As always, I encourage you to contact me if you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this topic or others that I can address at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or by calling 800-382-9467.
State Sen. Jean Leising, Oldenburg
An invitation to NDHS’s Veterans Day program
Dear Editor:
North Decatur High School will once again be celebrating and honoring the veterans of our community during the school’s annual Veterans Day festivities.
The celebration will be Monday, Nov. 11. All members of the community are welcome to attend. It will be special, as always, as it is a student lead ceremony.
We will start the day early, setting out our avenue of flags before dawn.
At 8:30 a.m., the National Honor Society will be hosting breakfast in the cafeteria for veterans and their family.
At 10 a.m., we will begin the program in the main gymnasium with a welcome from Principal Debbie Reynolds. We will be honoring our veterans, several community members for their contributions to veterans, and others (bit of a secret on this one).
Our ceremony will continue with student readings, a flag folding ceremony, the MIA recognition moment, the band salute of the armed forces, several choir numbers, and, of course, our guest speaker, Tom Fleming. We will end the ceremony with the tolling of the bell, the American Legion Legion Post 129 Honor Guard, and the playing of Taps by Tristan Ingmire. The ceremony should end around 11 a.m.
Thank you for your support of the program and, most importantly, the support of our veterans.
Ashley Morford, North Decatur High School’s National Honor Society President
