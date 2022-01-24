Deare Editor:
Our tradition of non-partisan school boards has served Hoosier students well, so there is no reason to change it now. Please urge your legislators to vote “NO” on HB 1182
When was the last time that any of us can think of that politicizing an issue made it easier to resolve? Unfortunately, those on the extremes of our communities seem to so often to muddy the water rather than help us find the clear reasoned path that leads to effective, sound policy.
The father of the Constitution, James Madison was asked how to make this plan of government that he was arguing for, to work. He replied, “Compromise, Compromise, Compromise.
How would having School Board candidates declare their political parties to run for office help us elect individuals that would put our children’s interests first? Wouldn’t it instead lead to more them and us? Or give us a singular view from only one side of the political aisle?
Please let your legislators know that this is one more thing that they should stop meddling in.
Jeff McDaniel
Arlington
