Dear Editor:
I'd just like to say that I agree with Mr Norman Voiles recent comments about Tom Sibbitt.
I bought my first Chevy from Mr. Sibbitt, a 1961 Chevy Impala. He was a great man to do business with.
Phil Buening
Decatur County
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 8:59 pm
