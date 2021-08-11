Dear Editor:
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s current legal concerns, Ted Cruz’s February Cancun caper, and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz’s sex trafficking allegations prove that neither political party has cornered the market on misguided mea culpas and awkward explanations.
Covering up mistakes or spinning them to look like sound judgement is a major pastime in politics. Explaining President Bill Clinton’s “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is” quote during the Monica Lewinsky scandal is still mind-numbing. It took years for then Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld to admit that the second Gulf War was a bad idea, and President George W. Bush referred to our Iraq involvement as a series of “disappointments,” not errors.
President John F. Kennedy did just the opposite. After the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, Kennedy publicly accepted sole responsibility for the operation even though the invasion was undertaken by the CIA. In doing so, he set the bar for candor too high for some of his successors.
There were words that “Fonzie,” from the popular 1970s TV series “Happy Days” couldn’t say: “Sorry” and “wrong” - as in “I am sorry” and “I was wrong.” The words would always come out slurred, or one syllable short, prompting intense laugh-track outbursts.
There was an endearing quality to Fonzie’s clumsy attempts to admit error. At least he tried.
Jim Newton
Itasca, Illinois
