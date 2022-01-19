Dear Editor:
We are filled with hope, as we approach the 49th anniversary of Roe v Wade, which, on January 22, 1973, made abortion legal in the United States.
The United States Supreme Court has heard arguments for the Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization case in Mississippi. In 2018, Mississippi’s legislature passed The Gestational Age Act, a law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. The abortion providers filed a lawsuit against it to prevent the law from going into effect. The Supreme Court is likely to rule on this case in June or July of this year.
Many on both sides of the issue have said that the Supreme Court may well use this case to reverse Roe v Wade. This would not outlaw abortion in the United States, but it would allow each state to end or put restrictions on abortion as they saw fit. Many of the states would severely limit or even make abortion illegal again.
This is the time to pray and work even harder to protect the lives of each of our preborn brothers and sisters and to help their parents. Not everyone can do everything, but we can all pray and speak up to our friends and family about the value of each human life.
Please let your Indiana Congress members know that you want Indiana to be one of the states that will protect unborn children and their parents. And please pray very diligently for Wisdom for the Supreme Court in this decision.
May we all be in the service of God, the author of Life.
Right to Life of S/E Indiana
Milan
