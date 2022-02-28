Dear Editor:
President Putin, remember the revolutions, two world wars, and now the prospect of another world war with the all-too-real use of weaponry that could cause millions upon millions of casualties and deaths?
The free world calls upon you to withdraw your troops and equipment and sit down with the Ukraine leader and other world leaders to stop the insanity of provoking a world war.
Peaceful co-existence should be the top priority for Russia. Have you learned nothing from past tragic events? Time for the Free World nations to stand up to your evil agenda that might cause a worldwide conflagration!
Herb Stark
Mooresville, NC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.