Dear Editor:
Approximately 1,000 current high school juniors from throughout the USA will be accepted into one of two sessions for the annual Summer Leaders Experience at the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York.
The first session will take place May 28 to June 3; the second session will take place June 4 to 10.
The Summer Leaders Experience consists of: academics, in which you can choose from among mini-courses in science, mathematics, engineering, humanities, modern languages, and psychology; daily military training, to include physical training, weapons familiarization, obstacle courses, leadership reaction course, and candidate fitness assessment; and athletic and social activities.
All participants stay in cadet barracks and meals are in the Cadet Mess Hall. Students must pay their own travel expenses, plus a registration fee of $625 to pay for food, workshop materials, and West Point apparel (generous need-based scholarships are available).
Applicants should meet the following criteria:
• PSAT scores of 60 or higher in most categories; SAT scores of 600 or higher in most categories; and/or ACT scores of 28 or higher in most categories
• Demonstrated leadership abilities, such as offices held in extra-curricular organizations
• Athletic ability, to include both endurance and strength
The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, is a four-year co-educational federal undergraduate liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City.
Founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering, it consistently ranks among the top five colleges in the nation.
A pre-eminent leadership development institution, its mission remains constant – to educate, train, and inspire cadets for careers of professional service to the Army and the nation, producing leaders of character for the US Army, who live by the principles of Duty, Honor, Country.
Notable West Point graduates have included Presidents Ulysses Grant and Dwight Eisenhower; Generals Robert E. Lee, Douglas MacArthur, George Patton, William Westmoreland, and Norman Schwarzkopf; Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Governor John Bel Edwards (LA); US Senator Jack Reed (RI); Congressmen Warren Davidson (OH), Mark Green (TN), Brett Guthrie (KY).
If interested in applying, please contact CPT Nate LaMar, Military Academy Liaison Officer for East-Central & Southeastern Indiana, by March 10, at NateLaMar@cs.com.
Regards,
CPT Nate LaMar
Military Academy Liaison Officer – EC & SE Indiana
