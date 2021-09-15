Dear Editor:
As we face more extreme weather caused by climate change, Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun should support federal funding for cultured-meat research.
For those who haven't heard this term before, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. It requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions that raising livestock does.
The truth is animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of global warming. According to Greenpeace, it does more damage to the environment than all cars and trucks combined. Legislators should help bring cultured meat to market as quickly as possible, at a competitive price with slaughtered meat. The future of our planet could depend on them doing so.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, CT
