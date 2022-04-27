Dear Editor:
I am writing to you today to voice support of the SAFE Act to ban horse slaughter.
Public polling shows 80% of Americans are opposed to horse slaughter. This horrific practice used to supply European and Asian food markets needs to be permanently banned in the US in order to align our laws with our humane values.
Slaughter was stopped in the US due to public outcry but we continue to allow US horses to be sent to Mexico and other countries for slaughter for food consumption. It is time we stop participating in this supply chain that supports extreme animal cruelty and is opposed by an overwhelming majority of Americans.
Sincerely,
Pat Dorsett
Indianapolis
