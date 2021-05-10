Dear Editor:
Our local and state public safety officials risk their lives to protect all Hoosiers and our communities. As chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, I am committed to making sure they receive the state funding they need to do their jobs. This legislative session, I voted in favor of new laws and the state budget supporting our hardworking Hoosier public safety and law enforcement officers.
House Enrolled Act 1006, which I co-authored, provides local police departments more tools to hire and employ the best officers to keep all our communities safe. This new law allows for full-employment record sharing between police departments to vet potential officers and provides the state additional flexibility in addressing significant officer misconduct.
Indiana's next two-year budget also makes strategic investments in Hoosier law enforcement. The budget dedicates $70 million to improve state training facilities to modern standards and enhance training programs. It allocates $3.5 million per year for local law enforcement training grants and creates a $10 million grant program for local police departments to purchase body-worn cameras for all officers. Additionally, the budget dedicates funding toward salary increases for our state police, conservation and excise officers. These investments will help our officers be better trained and prepared for the tense situations they encounter and boost transparency and accountability in their profession.
To help combat staffing shortages across the state and provide smaller, more rural communities flexibility in hiring qualified individuals, I authored a new law making it easier for local fire and police departments to find the talent they need. House Enrolled Act 1033 removes a requirement for members of police and fire departments to live within 50 miles of where they serve, as long as they have reliable transportation and can receive calls from their employer.
When our law enforcement officers have the tools, funding and training resources they need, they can better protect Hoosiers across the state and also themselves. As your state representative, I will continue to support our hardworking public safety officers. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a law enforcement officer, visit in.gov/ilea.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg)
