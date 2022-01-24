To The Editor:
I am writing to advocate for the passage of Huey Long's proposal of the 1930s in favor of our federal government placing a cap on the personal fortunes of wealth of the super-rich who make up less than 1% of our population.
Why? Because the new revenue that would be generated from this could be used to solve many of our social problems and thereby significantly improve the lives of almost all Americans, including all of the warring Democrats and Republicans.
I recall reading a Biblical scripture saying that it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into Heaven.
If advocating for such an idea results in my being mocked and ridiculed for being some kind of child-like and naive and innocent "Pollyanna" and "Little Goody Two-Shoes," then my response will be to repeat what Robert Kennedy often said, "Some people look at things as they are and ask 'Why?' I dream of things as they might be and could be and say 'Why not?'"
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
