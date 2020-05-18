Dear Editor:
This is a huge shout out to Southeastern Indiana Dance team members and dance families! Over the past nine weeks everyone has worked so hard! Parents made sure their students were set up on Zoom for classes, and the teachers showed up for those classes. Some classes had to be postponed, but they will begin being made up the week of June 1 in studio.
The team has also worked very hard on the re-opening policies to ensure the health and safety of our students, dance families and staff. Thank you to everyone that made this possible!
Lydia Woodward, director
Batesville
