Dear Editor:
I just want to say thanks to the wonderful employees of Arbor Grove, just to name a few: First just a few of the nurses, Emily Walterman, Matt Wahler, and Emily whose name I don’t remember for the kind attention they pay to the residents there.
Then there are the hard working CNA’s. Two who are at the top of the list are Norma and Kode Kritlow. They burn the hallways up tending to their many jobs and duties.
The food is good, the beds are comfortable, I could go on and on about their 24 hour attention.
Please know how much I appreciated your help during the time I was there.
George Morgan
Clarksburg, Indiana
