Dear Editor:
I just want to say "thank you" to all the employees of Arbor Grove.
I spent 14 days there in rehab and from the top on down all the employees were great!
Some of them really stand out in my mind. Nurse David Gadberry was very efficient and had a great sense of humor, CNA Norma Kritlow was one of the hardest working persons I had the pleasure to know ( she must work 27 hours a day!). Housekeeping staff Julie Talent, Lisa Wilbur and Drew Ervine kept the place spotlessly clean. Lori Phelps is the physical therapist and she helped build my muscles up. Sarah Solomon, occupational therapist, also helped me a lot. Soon to be CNA Shannon Roberts was a pleasure to know.
Turns out I graduated with the the grandparents of Emily Marcoux, one of the nurses that dispenses medication.
Again, "thank you" for all the things that helped me while was in the care of these super nice people at Arbor Grove.
George Morgan
Clarksburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.