Dear Editor:
Countless Hoosier heroes are answering the call to keep us all safe and healthy. Health care workers, emergency responders, law enforcement, correctional professionals and many others are bravely helping Indiana manage this on-going public health emergency. As part of Public Service Recognition Week, we thank our public service workers for their dedication and selflessness.
Each year in early May we honor these workers, and now it's especially important to recognize those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many put their own health at risk to care for others. From long shifts away from family while working with patients to going out every day to keep our homes safe, there are thousands of Hoosiers who continuously make sacrifices for our communities, and they deserve recognition.
As Indiana gets back on track and coronavirus-related restrictions are eased for Hoosiers and businesses, let us continue to support these and all workers by following social distancing guidelines and the recommendation to wear face masks in public. We can continue limiting the spread to help all front-line workers.
Remember, we are all in this together. Thank you, public service workers, for everything you have done during this challenging time, and for serving our communities.
State Rep. Randy Frye
(R-Greensburg)
House District 67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.