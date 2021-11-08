Dear Editor:
Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to honor and show appreciation to the brave men and women who pledged their allegiance to our country and served in times of war and peace. The freedoms we celebrate today would not exist without those who put their lives on the line to defend our country. This Veterans Day on Nov. 11, let’s take a moment to thank our veterans for their bravery and do all we can to support them at home and abroad.
There are countless ways to say "thank you" and show your appreciation for the nearly 550,000 living Hoosiers who have served in our military. Consider volunteering at a veterans’ organization, such as a local VFW, American Legion or Honor Flight Tri-State. You can also donate to causes that support veterans, such as the Wounded Warrior Project or Fisher House, or simply thank the veterans you see for their service.
Another great way to pay tribute to our veterans is by visiting the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Madison. The cemetery is dedicated to veterans and their families as a lasting memorial and final resting place. Here you can remember, honor and display your appreciation for our veterans. Visitors can also find the Chair of Honor at the cemetery. This chair is roped off and remains empty, serving as a memorial and reminder that our prisoners of war and those missing in action will never be forgotten.
To our veterans, thank you for protecting our nation, freedoms and values. We must also recognize the families of our veterans, who make tremendous sacrifices when their loved ones answer the call of duty. As a public servant and in my role as the chair of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety, I remain committed to supporting the thousands of men and women who serve and have served our country.
State Rep. Randy Frye
Greensburg
Represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
