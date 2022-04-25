Dear Editor:
You might not know that some first responders climb a 40-foot pole or work sky-high in an elevated bucket truck.
They’re lineworkers, and they’re dedicated community heroes who keep the power on and keep our families, neighbors and communities safe.
Harsh weather conditions – whether winter storms or high winds – can put us in the face of challenging, untimely and even dangerous circumstances. We rely on electricity to power our lives and it can be unsettling when power outages happen. But what we also rely on is the fact that lineworkers will be there to answer the call.
Lineworkers sacrifice their comfort for ours, leaving the security of their homes to ensure that the lights stay on. We appreciate those sacrifices and the dedication it takes to do a job that touches the lives of everyone – and hope you will join us in recognizing that work.
While the official day for National Lineworker Appreciation Day was April 18, lineworkers are valued and appreciated each day for the outstanding work they do safely and reliably serving customers and communities. We thank them for their service and devotion to Indiana. Please take a moment to thank a lineworker in your community.
Stan Pinegar
Indiana State President
Duke Energy
