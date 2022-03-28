Dear Editor:
I attended the candidate forum on Saturday hosted by WTRE radio at the Wolf Theater and I wanted to commend all involved for putting on this important event.
Regarding the new State House District 73 Republican candidates, I am impressed by the three candidates holding themselves up for public office, but clearly Bob Carmony was the most experienced and expressive of the group. I particularly liked his work on the Equine Surgery facility in Shelbyville with Purdue University and Senator Bob Jackman when Carmony was on the Shelby County Council and Jackman was our State Senator. This was just one example of his ability to bring people together and get things done.
Thank you to WTRE and the Wolf Theater for hosting.
Amy McQueen
Shelbyville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.