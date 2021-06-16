Dear Editor:
I have spent the last 20 or so years driving back and forth from Greensburg to New Castle and Muncie.
Downtown Rushville is always decorated so well.
In the past few years, I have noticed the most beautifully adorned house in Rushville on the corner of Main and 10th. Every spring, I look forward to driving through Rushville just to see the explosion of magnificent color.
I'm not sure who lives there, but I wanted to give them a shout-out and thank them for making my many trips back and forth incredibly pleasant! I always smile when I drive past.
It has to take a lot of hard word and a lot of water to keep those flowers looking pristine and I am grateful for their effort.
Stephanie Webster
New Castle
