Dear Editor:
There is little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives. Now is a crucial time to keep your body resilient against illness.
Here are some tips for maintaining overall physical and mental health:
• Eat a healthy diet
• Exercise
• Get plenty of rest
• Quit smoking and vaping. Initial research shows that people who smoke may develop serious complications from COVID-19.
o If you’d like to quit, free help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com.
o Young people interested in quitting vaping can text “Indiana” to 88709 to enroll in the free “This is Quitting” text messaging program.
For up-to-date information about coronavirus in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov. For more information on tobacco use and COVID-19, visit QuitNowIndiana.com/covid-19.
Additional resources:
• Is there Actually a Link Between Vaping and Coronavirus? – TIME article
•COVID-19: The Connection to Smoking and Vaping, and Resources for Quitting – Truth Initiative
•Smoking or Vaping May Increase the Risk of a Severe Coronavirus Infection – Scientific American
•COVID-19: Potential Implications for Individuals with Substance Use Disorders – National Institute on Drug Abuse
•COVID-19: Never has it been more important for smokers to quit and for individuals to avoid damaging their lungs by vaping – Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
Taylor Kenyon
Indianapolis
