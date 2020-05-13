Dear Editor:

There is little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives. Now is a crucial time to keep your body resilient against illness.

Here are some tips for maintaining overall physical and mental health:

• Eat a healthy diet

• Exercise

• Get plenty of rest

• Quit smoking and vaping. Initial research shows that people who smoke may develop serious complications from COVID-19.

o If you’d like to quit, free help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com.

o Young people interested in quitting vaping can text “Indiana” to 88709 to enroll in the free “This is Quitting” text messaging program.

For up-to-date information about coronavirus in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov. For more information on tobacco use and COVID-19, visit QuitNowIndiana.com/covid-19.

Additional resources:

• Is there Actually a Link Between Vaping and Coronavirus? – TIME article

•COVID-19: The Connection to Smoking and Vaping, and Resources for Quitting – Truth Initiative

•Smoking or Vaping May Increase the Risk of a Severe Coronavirus Infection – Scientific American

•COVID-19: Potential Implications for Individuals with Substance Use Disorders – National Institute on Drug Abuse

•COVID-19: Never has it been more important for smokers to quit and for individuals to avoid damaging their lungs by vaping – Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Taylor Kenyon

Indianapolis

