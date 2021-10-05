Dear Editor:
It appears that the general population's tastes change about every two generations.
I clearly recall when Greensburg's square and adjacent streets sported fine old brick buildings. A classic look.
Then, around 1950, those classic bricks became eyesores and wherever possible the old bricks were covered by brushed aluminum, colorful tile, and other "modern" facades, set off by lots of plate glass. Out with the old, in with the new!
Then, lo and behold, the "old" look suddenly came roaring back, with every town wanting to recreate the nostalgic look. The old brick buildings were, where possible, restored to their original beauty with the horrid brushed aluminum, colorful tile, etc., now deemed to be really tacky. Out with the new, back in with the old!
Now we read of the wonderful remodeling, again, of the former Billings Elementary School. And guess what--"All the classically styled oak wood accents and color schemes have been replaced with xylotone (?) laminated countertops and cabinetry, as well as brushed silver natural stone facades
and back-lit frosted glass accents....."
It would appear that the pendulum has begun its inevitable swing back in the other direction. So, here we go again: Back out with the old, back in with the new.
If you don't like the current styles in facades and decor, just stay tuned. It will all be changed back in the not-too-distant future. That's comforting to know, isn't it?
Best regards,
Norman D. Voiles
Rural Rushville
Westport native
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.