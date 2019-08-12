Dear Editor:
Imagine for a moment that you are resting on a bank of the swamp. You have heard many rumors of the swamp monsters and were quite curious about what takes place there and you can’t hardly wait until the action begins.
It is now twilight, and as the light of day grudgingly succumbs to the darkness of night you see the first monster emerging from the depths. This monster has orange-yellow hair with white circles around his eyes and is known as the chief executive of the swamp. His duties are to coordinate all activities of the swamp.
The second monster emerges and he is known as the chief sycophant to the chief executive. He has a rather distinct manner in which his head bobbles up and down in a “yes” motion; he also seems to pray, but don’t know who he prays to.
Suddenly there is a large emergence from the deep of monsters known as senators and representatives. These are the weak and vacillating monsters that will lie, cheat, mislead, and do whatever it takes to stay in office. The chief executive really likes these monsters, they will do almost anything to stay on the right side of the chief executive.
Then there is the emergence of the “big business” (special interest groups) and the rich and super rich monsters. These groups have great influence over the chief executive and will do almost anything to gain favor from him. The monsters from this group have no conscience and only one allegiance, which is their bank accounts; they fly the flag of personal wealth.
Then comes the emergence of the religious monsters. This group embraces the moral concepts of goodness, but don’t have the slightest moral compass to live up to what they profess to be.
In addition to all of the above groups, It is important to mention that there were three guest monsters that were personally invited by the chief executive. These were evil-eye Vladimir, needs-a-haircut Kim Jong-un, and kill-him-saw-him-up Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.
As the darkness of night gave way to the light of day, the monsters submerge and the darkness of what took place pervades and the evil is done. Where the swamp lives, morality dies. As you left the swamp, you looked back and pondered: Is all of mankind like this? Is all of mankind like this?
John Vanderbur
Greensburg
