Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.