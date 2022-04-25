Dear Editor:
There comes a time when our nation, as with all nations, must pause and consume what has taken place in the past and comes to the reality of our present status as a nation. Over the past 25 years there has been a deterioration in our political system that is a cancer that has metastasized to the very soul of our nation. In short, there are many politicians that make a mockery of the oath that they swore to: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” In reality, there are many politicians that swear to themselves that they will do and say whatever necessary to be reelected.
As I have stated before, I am not a Democrat nor Republican, I am an American, an American who is fed up with our political system and those that have prostituted all the principles of honesty and integrity.
The Democrat Party is not without sin, but the Republican Party must bear much of the responsibility for the political chaos that now exists. The following are some examples of that chaos.
Newt Gingrich
He was the Speaker of the House from 1995 to 1998 and resigned on January 3, 1999. It was Gingrich that instilled a “combative” approach in the Republican Party, where hateful language and hyper-partisanship became commonplace, and where democratic norms were abandoned. He frequently questioned the patriotism of Democrats, called them corrupt, compared them to fascists, and accused them of wanting to destroy the United States.
The Iraq War
The United States went to war with Iraq based upon the lie that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. The truth was they had no weapons of mass destruction. Vice President Cheney was the one spearheading the terrible lie. As a result, there was an estimated 4,492 American deaths with 32,222 wounded. Along with American deaths, there were estimates that hundreds of thousands of Iraq’s also died. There were no weapons of destruction and Dick Cheney and his cohorts probably knew it before we went to war. Was capturing and hanging Saddam Hussein worth all of the lives that were lost?
The plot to obstruct Obama
It was January 20, 2009, inauguration day, when a group of 15 Republicans gathered at the Caucus Room, an upscale restaurant in Washington. Some of the familiar names in attendance: Kevin McCarthy, Paul Ryan, Pete Sessions, Tom Coburn, Jim DeMint, and Newt Gingrich. The attendees were bemoaning the loss of the presidency and they were there to establish a plan that would ensure that Obama would not be re-elected. The plan they come up with was a simple one, they would retake the House of Representatives in 2010 and in the words of Kevin McCarthy, “We’ve gotta challenge them on every single bill and challenge them on every single campaign.” They did indeed do that. If a bill was introduced by a Democrat it was challenged, no matter how good a bill it would not pass. That practice exists today.
Mitch McConnell
“Our Number One priority is to make this president a one-term president.” This quote is a clear indication that there would be no Republicans working with President Obama.
When President Obama chose Merrick Garland as his replacement on the Supreme Court, Senate Republicans lead by Mitch McConnell refused to schedule a vote or even hold hearings on Garland’s nomination.
ACA (Obamacare): For years, the Republican Party, with Mitch McConnell leading the charge, absolutely castigated the very thought of ACA. Prior to ACA millions of Americans could not get health insurance due to pre-existing conditions. From the beginning of ACA the Republican Party favorite words were “repeal Obamacare.” Then there was “repeal and replace.” When Republicans were asked what the replacement was going to be, they just couldn’t come up with an answer. The ACA is a tremendous success that helps millions of Americans.
Donald Trump
The amount of material about Trump is overflowing. It seems that every day there is something new and most often not good. The following are some of my concerns and thoughts about Trump: his association and adulation of Putin; his organization and green-lighting of the January 6 insurrection; his possible illegal actions regarding his financial empire and other matters; his immorality toward almost everything; his never ending lying; his narcissism. I consider him to be very dangerous when put in a leadership position because of his sometimes detachment from reality. When the time comes, historians will have an absolute field day whether it be 10 years from now or 200 years from now, at some point in time the truth will be fully known. As the years and decades pass, judgement of Trump will become much clearer and the final judgement will not be kind; he has forsaken all of the principles of goodness and benevolence.
“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” -- Mark Twain
John Vanderbur
Decatur County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.